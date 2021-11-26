Human remains found after man flees police into house, which later burns

NEWTON COUNTY — Police are awaiting positive identification of human remains found in the wake of a house fire that occurred as they were attempting to take a 40-year-old man into custody Thursday.

The Newton County Sheriff's Department said it received a call in the morning that the Goodland man was out of control and destroying a house in the 600 block of South Newton Street in Goodland.

Arriving officers attempted to speak with the man and place him in handcuffs, at which point he became violent and attempted to flee back into the house, police said. Police said a Taser had no effect on the man, who charged officers, resulting in further futile uses of Tasers and pepper spray.

The man fled into the house and officers attempted to make contact with him using a loud speaker, police said.

"(The man) was seen breaking multiple windows out of the residence, however would not make further contact with officers," the sheriff's department said. "A short time later, smoke was seen coming from a broken upstairs window and the house became fully involved in fire."