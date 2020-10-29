Human remains found in harvested cornfield, police say

LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Provided
LAPORTE — Human remains were discovered late Wednesday afternoon in a recently harvested cornfield in rural Springfield Township, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.
A farmer led an officer to the remains shortly before 5 p.m. in a field south of County Road 800 North west of County Road 300 West, police said.
The area was immediately secured once the remains were confirmed, and detectives from the department's criminal investigations division were called to the scene.
Police remained on scene throughout the night, and the investigation resumed there early Thursday morning, police said.
Come back to
nwi.com for more details as they become available on this developing story.
Daniel Lewis
Age: 56 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Deandre Baker
Age: 19 Residence: Michigan City Oct. 19, 2020 Arrest Date: Offense Description: Auto theft Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Derrick Baney
Age: 36 Residence: Three Oaks, MI Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of a narcotic drug Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Gavin Wireman
Age: 35 Residence: Winamac Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2020 Offense Description: Check deception Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jalyn Orzech
Age: 23 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Oct. 22, 2020 Offense Description: Unlawful dispensation of a controlled substance Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jeremy Marshall
Age: 34 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of cocaine Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Matthew Rancatore
Age: 31 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Oct. 22, 2020 Offense Description: Strangulation; possession of methamphetamine Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Matthew Straight
Age: 34 Residence: South Bend Arrest Date: Oct. 19, 2020 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of syringe Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Micah Garrett
Age: 26 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2020 Offense Description: Strangulation Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Princess Wright
Age: 30 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2020 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Roland Wilcoxon
Age: 37 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2020 Offense Description: Residential entry Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Ryan Schomaker
Age: 24 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2020 Offense Description: Failure to comply Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Tige Fennessee
Age: 45 Residence: South Bend Arrest Date: Oct. 22, 2020 Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
William Dykstra
Age: 26 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Oct. 19, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of a narcotic drug Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.