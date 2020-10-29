 Skip to main content
Human remains found in harvested cornfield, police say
LAPORTE — Human remains were discovered late Wednesday afternoon in a recently harvested cornfield in rural Springfield Township, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

A farmer led an officer to the remains shortly before 5 p.m. in a field south of County Road 800 North west of County Road 300 West, police said.

The area was immediately secured once the remains were confirmed, and detectives from the department's criminal investigations division were called to the scene.

Police remained on scene throughout the night, and the investigation resumed there early Thursday morning, police said.

