Human remains found in small field, police say

GARY — Police found human remains Saturday after a man spotted bones in a small field in the 800 block of Rhode Island Street, officials said.

Not much was known yet about the person's identity, including gender or race, according to a Lake County coroner's release.

Gary police responded about 2 p.m. Saturday to talk with the man, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers found the skeletal remains while searching the area.

Investigators were working to determine if foul play could be a factor, he said.

The Lake County sheriff's Crime Scene Investigation Unit assisted.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Cpl. Ed Gonzalez, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3852. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.

