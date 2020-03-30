Human remains found in small field, police say

GARY — Police found human remains Saturday after a man spotted bones in a small field in the 800 block of Rhode Island Street, officials said.
Not much was known yet about the person's identity, including gender or race, according to a Lake County coroner's release.
Gary police responded about 2 p.m. Saturday to talk with the man, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Officers found the skeletal remains while searching the area.
Investigators were working to determine if foul play could be a factor, he said.
The Lake County sheriff's Crime Scene Investigation Unit assisted.
Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Cpl. Ed Gonzalez, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3852. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.
