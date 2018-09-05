VALPARAISO — Human remains have been discovered above ground near Porter Regional Hospital at the northwest corner of Ind. 49 and U.S. 6 in Liberty Township, according to Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris.
The discovery was made Tuesday by employees of Enbridge Pipeline, he said.
Harris said there is no indication of a crime.
The skeletal remains, which have likely been at the site for at least a couple of months, appear to be of a female, he said. He did not want to guess at the age of the person, but said the remains were found several hundred yards away from the hospital.
An item possibly identifying the person was found near the body, Harris said.
Work to identify the body and cause of death is underway with forensic anthropologist Krista Latham from the University of Indianapolis.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get a daily summary of the news every morning
DNA testing is being conducted to confirm the identity before a name is released, Harris said.
The Porter County Sheriff's Department is assisting with the investigation.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.