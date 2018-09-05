Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Porter Regional Hospital

Porter Regional Hospital

 Jon L. Hendricks | The Times

VALPARAISO — Human remains have been discovered above ground near Porter Regional Hospital at the northwest corner of Ind. 49 and U.S. 6 in Liberty Township, according to Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris.

The discovery was made Tuesday by employees of Enbridge Pipeline, he said.

Harris said there is no indication of a crime.

The skeletal remains, which have likely been at the site for at least a couple of months, appear to be of a female, he said. He did not want to guess at the age of the person, but said the remains were found several hundred yards away from the hospital.

An item possibly identifying the person was found near the body, Harris said.

Work to identify the body and cause of death is underway with forensic anthropologist Krista Latham from the University of Indianapolis.

DNA testing is being conducted to confirm the identity before a name is released, Harris said.

The Porter County Sheriff's Department is assisting with the investigation.

