Human skeletal remains discovered by dog walker, police say
Human skeletal remains discovered by dog walker, police say

Hammond Police Station

Hammond Police Station

 John J. Watkins, The Times

HAMMOND — Human skeletal remains were discovered off Marble Street near State Line Avenue late Tuesday afternoon by a man walking his dog, according to police.

The discovery was reported at 5:15 p.m. and responding officers confirmed the remains to be human, Hammond police reported.

The remains were found near a wooded path, police said. An investigation is underway as to the identity of the individual and the cause of death.

Police are also working to determine the age of the remains.

Check back with nwi.com for more details as they become available.

