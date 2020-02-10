Hundreds of images of child porn nets probation for Porter County man

VALPARAISO — A 67-year-old Liberty Township man, caught with more than 500 images of child porn and erotica on his computers, escaped prison time Monday.
Paul Fuscoe was sentenced to six years of probation, which was the longest amount of time allowed under the plea agreement he struck with prosecutors.
The sentence was in line with the request from the defense, but Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski sought at least a year behind bars, taking exception with Fuscoe's portrayal that he simply viewed the images.
Urbanski said Fuscoe shared close to 70 images online, which fed a cycle that will revictimize those children "in perpetuity."
Investigators were led to Fuscoe in August 2016 through reports of child pornography on a Skype account, according to court documents.
Fuscoe did not answer when asked by investigators if he had downloaded the pornography in question and referred to family members being over frequently, police said.
Investigators found the images of child pornography on his desktop and laptop computers, according to court documents. Also found were numerous Skype chats that included images and videos.
Fuscoe is now labeled a sexually violent predator, which will require him to register for life, according to Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
Bradford also required that Fuscoe take part in sex offender treatment as long as it's deemed necessary and waived a provision that would have prohibited him from having any contact with his grandchildren.
In explaining the sentence, Bradford said he has always been troubled by a requirement that probation officers not consider mitigators or positive elements when making sentencing recommendations in sex offense cases.
The judge heard from several members of Fuscoe's family about his positive contributions to their lives.
Brian Armstrong, who heads up Porter County's Project Pro sex offender program, testified that Fuscoe is at low risk of reoffending and is not in need of time behind bars.
Armstrong said he has been counseling Fuscoe.
"He's very remorseful for what he did," Armstrong said.
Fuscoe voiced remorse during Monday's hearing and acknowledged the pain he has caused so many people.
He asked not to be taken from his family.
Fuscoe had pleaded guilty in November to a level 4 felony count of child exploitation, which typically carries a sentence of between two and 12 years behind bars.