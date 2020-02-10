Hundreds of images of child porn nets probation for Porter County man

Bradford also required that Fuscoe take part in sex offender treatment as long as it's deemed necessary and waived a provision that would have prohibited him from having any contact with his grandchildren.

In explaining the sentence, Bradford said he has always been troubled by a requirement that probation officers not consider mitigators or positive elements when making sentencing recommendations in sex offense cases.

The judge heard from several members of Fuscoe's family about his positive contributions to their lives.

Brian Armstrong, who heads up Porter County's Project Pro sex offender program, testified that Fuscoe is at low risk of reoffending and is not in need of time behind bars.

Armstrong said he has been counseling Fuscoe.

"He's very remorseful for what he did," Armstrong said.

Fuscoe voiced remorse during Monday's hearing and acknowledged the pain he has caused so many people.

He asked not to be taken from his family.