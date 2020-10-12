Hundreds of pounds of THC-infused candy nabbed in traffic stop, police say

LAPORTE — Several hundred pounds of THC-infused candy was discovered in a vehicle stopped along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

The driver of the vehicle, Angelo Padilla Jr., 35, of New Jersey, was taken into custody and faces a felony count of dealing in a controlled substance, police said.

LaPorte County Deputy Wade Wallace was working with the Domestic Highway Enforcement program when at 11:16 a.m. Oct. 5 he saw an eastbound vehicle speeding, following a truck too closely and committing a traffic infraction while changing lanes, police said.

The officer stopped the vehicle, and a police dog conducted a "free-air sniff," which resulted in a positive alert, police said. Officers searched Padilla's vehicle and discovered the THC-infused candy, police said.

THC is the main ingredient in marijuana that produces the psychoactive effect, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

Padilla appeared Friday before LaPorte County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos on the charge and was housed at the county jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond.