Hunter rescued from chest-deep mud while going after 'downed' goose, DNR says

BASS LAKE — A 69-year-old hunter had to be rescued from chest-deep mud after attempting to retrieve a "downed" goose from a Starke County swamp, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
"After trying to help him for an hour, his elderly hunting partner called 911," the DNR reported.
"An Indiana Conservation Officer responded from Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area and deployed a kayak upon arrival," according to an incident report.
"After evaluating the situation, the officer used a knife to reach into the muck and cut the waders from the hunter. After cutting the waders, the officer was able to pull the man into a row boat."
The Bass Lake Fire Department and Starke County Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and determined after an examination the North Judson man did not need any immediate medical treatment.
"Indiana Conservation Officers remind hunters to never hunt alone and always let someone know where you're hunting and when you plan to be home," according to the DNR.
