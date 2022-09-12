 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Hunter rescued from chest-deep mud while going after 'downed' goose, DNR says

  • Updated
  • 0

BASS LAKE — A 69-year-old hunter had to be rescued from chest-deep mud after attempting to retrieve a "downed" goose from a Starke County swamp, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

"After trying to help him for an hour, his elderly hunting partner called 911," the DNR reported.

"An Indiana Conservation Officer responded from Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area and deployed a kayak upon arrival," according to an incident report.

"After evaluating the situation, the officer used a knife to reach into the muck and cut the waders from the hunter. After cutting the waders, the officer was able to pull the man into a row boat."

The Bass Lake Fire Department and Starke County Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and determined after an examination the North Judson man did not need any immediate medical treatment.

People are also reading…

"Indiana Conservation Officers remind hunters to never hunt alone and always let someone know where you're hunting and when you plan to be home," according to the DNR.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five things that are surprisingly illegal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts