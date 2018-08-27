DEMOTTE — A 35-year-old man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of his wife at their rural DeMotte home, Jasper County sheriff's police said.
Joseph C. Borgia was highly agitated and had blood on him when emergency responders encountered him and his two children Friday night outside the family's home on Whispering Woods Drive, police said.
Crews responded to the home about 8:25 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a fire.
Emergency crews found no fire but located the body of Amanda L. Borgia, 35, inside the home, police said.
Amanda Borgia died from stab wounds.
The children were taken into protective custody Friday night.
Joseph Borgia was charged with murder, felony domestic battery and felony child neglect. He is being held at the Jasper County Jail without bond.
