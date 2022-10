Husband charged with shooting wife to death during argument

CROWN POINT — A 64-year-old man was arrested Monday on charges he murdered his wife during an argument earlier this month outside their Gary home.

Ellis W. Bishop is accused of shooting 60-year-old Victoria Staples-Bishop in the abdomen Oct. 8 in the 2300 block of Marshalltown Lane. She later died at a Chicago hospital.

Bishop had not yet made an initial appearance on one count of murder and a firearm enhancement, which could add years to any sentence he receives if convicted.

About 40 minutes before the shooting, Staples-Bishop told a relative during a phone call that she was sitting in her car because Bishop was "acting crazy" and had told her to leave their home, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The relative told police Staples-Bishop refused to leave "because it was her house."

Gary police were dispatched to the residence about 3 p.m. and learned Staples-Bishop had been shot during a domestic dispute with her husband, charging documents state.

While she was being treated at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, Staples-Bishop told two police officers she and Bishop had been drinking alcohol and began arguing.

She alleged Bishop pushed her out of the house, retrieved a gun and intentionally shot her.

Staples-Bishop told medical staff she was unable to move her legs and could not feel anything from her lower back down, records state. She later died at University of Chicago Medical Center.

Bishop was at the residence when officers arrived and claimed she shot his wife after she maced him, according to court documents.

Police didn't believe Bishop's claim because he did not appear to have any symptoms associated with having been maced.

While officers were taking Bishop to the Gary Police Department, he said, "I hope she's OK," "I didn't mean to shoot her, the gun just went off," and "I just wanted to scare her," records state.

Police doubted those claims, too, because the revolver recovered from inside the couple's home would have been difficult to fire by accident, charging documents state.

Police found no signs of a struggle inside the home and no containers of Mace were located in the area, records state.