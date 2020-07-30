You are the owner of this article.
I-94 reduced to 1 lane by truck fire; seek alternative route, state warns
I-94 reduced to 1 lane by truck fire; seek alternative route, state warns

Highway traffic stock

File art of highway traffic.

 The Associated Press

MICHIGAN CITY — Eastbound Interstate 94 is reduced to one lane in the area of U.S. 421 as a result of a semi-trailer truck fire, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District.

The other two lanes of the highway are expected to be closed for several hours while the load is transferred from one truck to another, INDOT says.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes or expect delays.

Check back with nwi.com for more updates as they become available.

