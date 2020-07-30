I-94 reduced to 1 lane by truck fire; seek alternative route, state warns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Eastbound Interstate 94 is reduced to one lane in the area of U.S. 421 as a result of a semi-trailer truck fire, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District.

The other two lanes of the highway are expected to be closed for several hours while the load is transferred from one truck to another, INDOT says.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes or expect delays.

Check back with nwi.com for more updates as they become available.

