I-94 temporarily closed in wake of late morning shooting, police say

SOUTH HOLLAND — The northbound lanes of Interstate 94 were temporarily closed late Wednesday morning in the area of 159th Street following a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Illinois state police said.

The shooting occurred at 11:23 a.m. and the impacted section of the highway remained closed for a little more than an hour as part of the investigation, police said.

"The investigation is still in its infancy," according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is encouraged to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400 or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

Witnesses can remain anonymous, police said.

