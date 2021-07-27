'I am a sexual deviant,' Porter County woman says in child molest case, according to police

Kniola is then accused of starting to rub the girl's leg and then progressing on to sexual acts, which the girl said shocked her, charges state. Kniola is further accused of using a sex toy she pulled from her purse.

Kniola took about five partially nude photographs of the girl and texted them to Kniola's boyfriend, police said. Kniola left the Hebron home about 2 a.m.

The girl said she used her electronic tablet to make three videos questioning Kniola after the assault, police said. In one, Kniola asks if the girl will cuddle with her while she takes a short nap before leaving.

A younger child relative, who described Kniola as being a counselor, told police she saw Kniola close the blinds in the lower room of the house where the abuse allegedly occurred. She described Kniola as "acting really strange" and heard Kniola tell the girl that her "boyfriend will like her" and "my boyfriend is going to love you," police said.

The younger child said she saw the girl and Kniola under a shared blanket, movement under the blanket and the girl's red face and felt something was wrong, according to a court document. Kniola reportedly kept telling the younger girl to leave the room.