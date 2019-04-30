{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — An employee of the North Porter County Government Complex was walking toward the building Monday morning when she saw a man in the parking lot with his pants partly down, according to Portage police.

As she was walked closer to the man, she reportedly saw him expose himself and begin to urinate.

While informing him he should not be urinating in the parking lot, the man, later identified as Gary Stewart, 53, of South Bend, turned and faced her while continuing to urinate, police said.

When later asked by police what happened, Stewart said, "I couldn't hold it no more," according to the police report.

Stewart was taken into custody on preliminary misdemeanor counts of public intoxication and public nudity, police said.

Stewart reportedly told police he had come to the courthouse building with a friend. When he was unable to remove his belt at the secured entry into the building, he said he exited and began urinating in the parking area, police said.

Police said Stewart smelled of alcohol, had red, watery eyes and slurred speech. He denied consuming alcohol Monday, but said he was drinking the day before, police said.

Police said a portable breath test revealed he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.377% or nearly five times the legal limit.

Stewart was taken to the nearby Portage Community Hospital for a medical evaluation and was cleared to be taken to jail, police said.

