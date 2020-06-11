'I did shake him,' Valpo dad says of son's fractured ribs, blood on brain, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — "I did squeeze him. I did shake him," a 33-year-old Valparaiso man finally told police when questioned about his child's fractured ribs and pooling of blood between the boy's brain and skull, according to charging documents.

Todd Wiles, who is charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent, told police he squeezed and shook the child on a few occasions after becoming upset that the boy was not eating or sleeping.

The case came to light May 31 when Wiles and the mother of the child arrived at the Valparaiso Medical Center, explaining that their boy had bright yellow vomit and blood coming from his nostrils and mouth, according to police.

The boy's stomach was found enlarged and he was flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, according to court documents.

Staff at Riley's discovered the child had fractured ribs in various stages of healing, meaning the injuries occurred at separate times, police said. The child also had a stomach condition and shallow breathing.

The mother of the child told police she knew nothing about the injuries and Wiles said the same at first before halting the police interview by saying he wanted an attorney, according to the charging documents.