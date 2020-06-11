'I did shake him,' Valpo dad says of son's fractured ribs, blood on brain, police say

VALPARAISO — "I did squeeze him. I did shake him," a 33-year-old Valparaiso man finally told police when questioned about his child's fractured ribs and pooling of blood between the boy's brain and skull, according to charging documents.
Todd Wiles, who is charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent, told police he squeezed and shook the child on a few occasions after becoming upset that the boy was not eating or sleeping.
The case came to light May 31 when Wiles and the mother of the child arrived at the Valparaiso Medical Center, explaining that their boy had bright yellow vomit and blood coming from his nostrils and mouth, according to police.
The boy's stomach was found enlarged and he was flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, according to court documents.
Staff at Riley's discovered the child had fractured ribs in various stages of healing, meaning the injuries occurred at separate times, police said. The child also had a stomach condition and shallow breathing.
The mother of the child told police she knew nothing about the injuries and Wiles said the same at first before halting the police interview by saying he wanted an attorney, according to the charging documents.
Wiles then changed his mind, called police back in and admitted to squeezing and shaking his son, according to court documents. He, at first, said he did it on just one occasion when the child had issues sleeping and eating.
When presented with the medical findings of past injuries, Wiles reportedly said it happened two or three times.
"When asked if he believed VICTIM #1's medical issues were the result of his actions, he acknowledged they could be," police said.
Wiles has pleaded not guilty and his bond was modified to $3,000 cash and $10,000 surety, according to court records.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford set further hearings for Aug. 31 and Oct. 5.
Audrey Nicole Wrisley
Bryce Lee Schinella
Buster Chad Thrasher
Chrisitian Peter Warren
Christopher Michael Cadle
Courtney Marie Schick
Danny Michael Pikney Jr.
Dawn Lynn Buzbee
Deborah Lynn Smith
Donovan Jonte Harris
Drew Roger Ellian
Hayley Lynn McCuan
Heather Nicole Wallace
Heidi Nicole Warona
Hezekiah Williams
Jacob Ryan Morgan
Jamaille Rea Shaw
James Edward Millison
Jeremy Richard Robinson
Jessica Lyn Stivanson
Jill Rae Pero
Joseph Allen Travis
Kenneth Todd Wiles
Marc Elliott Smith
Melissa Ann Baker
Nashawn Marcelle Witherspoon
Nikolas David Faulker
Raquel Chavez
Robert Samuel Parks
Samuel Vaughan Clarida
Sean Carson Cunningham
Shalinda Holliday
Tricia Ann Wiegand
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.