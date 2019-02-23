CROWN POINT — A man initially asked if a state trooper who pulled him over Monday to let him go, then tussled with the trooper and finally admitted — after the trooper took him to the ground — that he had heroin on him, court records say.
Tommy R. Hines, 43, of Gary, allegedly told the Indiana State Police trooper: "That's heroin, but I don't use it. I sell it. I gotta feed my grandkids, sir," according to Lake Criminal Court records.
The trooper found two bags of suspected heroin — one weighing about 25 grams and the other about 5 grams — and a third bag containing about 5 grams of suspected marijuana, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Hines caught the trooper's attention because he was driving a tan Chevrolet pickup truck slowly and weaving about 11:40 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 90 in Hammond, records say.
Hines stopped and rolled down a window, and the trooper was hit with an overwhelming smell of marijuana and alcohol, police said.
Hines fumbled around for his driver's license, then emptied his entire wallet and said: "I don't know where it is, sir. Can't you just let us go? We didn't do anything," the affidavit alleges.
The trooper told Hines to exit the vehicle, but Hines kept his hand out of view and remained seated, records say.
The trooper unlocked and opened the door to Hines' truck, and Hines exited but then turned and "fumbled his hands inside of his pocket in an aggressive manner," records say.
Hines and the trooper struggled, and the trooper took Hines down with a leg sweep.
The officer asked Hines why he resisted arrest, and Hines said: "I didn't mean to, but I had to because, I was just trying to get the heroin out of my pocket, so I could throw it," records say.
Hines' brother, Carl A. Winters, also appeared to be intoxicated and denied knowing about the drugs on Hines, according to the affidavit. Winters refused to put a phone down because he was recording police, so police forcibly turned him around and handcuffed him.
Hines was charged Tuesday with felony dealing in a narcotic and possession of a narcotic drug. He faces misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.