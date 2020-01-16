PORTAGE — Police came across a surprise Wednesday evening when they went to pat down a shoplifting suspect for weapons.
"I have meat in my shirt," 51-year-old Jason Cooke of Hobart reportedly told the officer.
During the weapon search, police said they recovered two packs of meat tucked into Cooke's T-shirt that were taken by him from the local Meijer store.
Also taken into custody on a felony theft charge on allegations of stealing candles from the same store was Tina Delph, 51, of Lake Station, who asked, "If I return the candles and promise to not go back can I go?"
Cooke and Delph who have a history of theft according to the new charge, were stopped by police in a vehicle at Willowcreek Road and U.S. 6 following a 6 p.m. report of a shoplifting at the nearby Meijer store, according to the incident report.
Police said they recovered 10 Yankee Candles, two ribeye steaks, one T-bone steak, two quarts of strawberries and other items totaling $441.
Amy Elizabeth Parry
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 58 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000103
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Andrew Ryan Garten
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 23 Residence: Imlay, MI Booking Number: 2000109
Charges: Felony dealing MJ/hash/salv
Anthony Michael Webber
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000056
Charges: Felony possession methamphetamine
Anthony Philip Williams
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 39 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000078
Charges: Felony fraud
Anthony Robert Williams
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 33 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000049
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Charles Irvin Edwards
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 48 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000106
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Damon Anthony Wilson
Arrest date: Thursday, January 9, 2020 Age: 46 Residence: Merrilville Booking Number: 2000120
Charges: Felony resisting law enforcement
Darrin Pellot Tullos
Arrest date: Thursday, January 9, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Sturgis, MI Booking Number: 2000118
Charges: Felony identity deception
David Wayne Cooper
Arrest date: Thursday, January 9, 2020 Age: 48 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000121
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Derek Patrick Dougherty
Arrest date: Sunday, January 5, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000059
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Dillan Peter De Haas
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 2000055
Charges: Felony resisting law enforcement
Dominique Steven Bray
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000108
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Donald Gene Martin II
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 47 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000096
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Donnell Lamont Manson
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 24 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2000066
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Jefferey Lee Owens
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000088
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Jose Jorge Castaneda
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000092
Charges: Felony resisting law enforcement
Joseph Pedro Gonzales
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 19 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2000105
Charges: FelonyMV/OWI prior
Katherine Marie Burdett
Arrest date: Friday, January 3, 2020 Age: 54 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000039
Charges: Felony MV/OWI prior
Kristen Davina Barry-Good
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 42 Residence: Upper Arlings, OH Booking Number: 2000047
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Kyle Richard Allen
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 2000093
Charges: Felony possession hypodermic
Lee Edward Robinson
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 46 Residence: Lee Edward Robinson Booking Number: 2000043
Charges: Felony forgery
Lorenzo Gibbons
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 36 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 20000111
Charges: Felony forgery
Meghan Elizabeth Mendoza
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000079
Charges: Felony theft/$750 less than
Nicholas James Horton
Arrest date: Friday, January 3, 2020 Age: 22 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000029
Charges: Felony robbery
Nicholas James Kabella
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000046
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Philip James Stewart
Arrest date: Thursday, January 9, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Wheeler Booking Number: 2000125
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Rachelle Marie Logsdon
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 34 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 2000076
Charges: Felony possession hypodermic
Ramon G Verduzco
Arrest date: Friday, January 3, 2020 Age: 74 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2000034
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI/ BAC .15%
Raul Verduzco
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000054
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Richard Frank Petrie
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 57 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000067
Charges: Felony MV/OWI Prior
Richard John Shoback Jr.
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000090
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Richard Matthew Farmer
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2000072
Charges: Misdemeanor battery
Robert Vincent Gale Jr.
Arrest date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age: 35 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2000104
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Samantha Nadean Putz
Arrest date: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Age: 30 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 2000097
Charges: Felony possession methamphetamine
Sonny Shawn Taylor
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 19 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 2000074
Charges: Misdemeanor battery
Timothy James Graden
Arrest date: Friday, January 3, 2020 Age: 41 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2000031
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Timothy Thomas Gleason
Arrest date: Saturday, January 4, 2020 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2000044
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI
Tina Marie Delph
Arrest date: Sunday, January 5, 2020 Age: 51 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 2000065
Charges: Felony theft/$750 less than
Victor Valentine Young
Arrest date: Monday, January 6, 2020 Age: 32 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2000085
Charges: Felony domestic battery
