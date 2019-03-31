'I just want to know': Mother's quest for answers about son's murder doesn't end in courtroom

Antonio Adams was killed July 14 in Gary. Donjulian L. Hobson, 21, of Gary, is accused of fatally shooting Adams and wounding Adams' girlfriend in an alley behind the 700 block of Georgia Street, court records state.
Latricia Adams tears up as she talks about her son Antonio Adams, who was murdered last year. The day could be dark and dreary, but it was like heaven when her youngest son walked through the door, she said.
An urn with the ashes of Latricia Adams' son Antonio Adams sits on a table as Latricia, right, talks about her son's homicide. Her cousin Carol McGregory stands close by to offer comfort.
Latricia Adams wipes away tears as she talks about her son Antonio Adams, who was shot to death last summer. "It just hurts me so bad because I know my son died from being too nice," she said.
Latricia Adams shows a video of her son Antonio Adams' birthday, which turned out to be his last.
Timothy Joshua talks about the death of his stepson Antonio Adams.
Latricia Adams, left, and her cousin Carol McGregory talk about the homicide of Latricia's son Antonio Adams. A poster of Antonio sits behind them at McGregory's home in Portage.
An urn containing the ashes of Antonio Adams, 23, sits on a table at the home of Carol McGregory, his aunt.
PORTAGE — Latricia Adams has lost her mother, father, two brothers and a 7-month-old grandson, who died of sudden infant death syndrome.
Yet nothing could have prepared her for the loss of her child, she said.
"I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy," Adams said. "Knowing you will not see your son come through that door again — it's like your heart has been ripped out."
Antonio Adams, 23, died from two gunshots to the back of his head in an alley behind the 700 block of Georgia Street in Gary.
A man collecting scrap metal found Adams' body July 16, two days after Adams' girlfriend flagged down a passerby near Eighth Avenue and Tennessee Street because she had been shot in the head.
The 21-year-old girlfriend — who was four months pregnant at the time — survived and later told police she and Adams had been shot by Donjulian L. Hobson, 22, of Gary, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Hobson, who had been friends with Antonio Adams' girlfriend since grade school, had been staying in the couple's apartment. Hobson was charged in August with murder and attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty.
Latricia Adams held the girlfriend's hand when she gave birth in December, and cried when she first saw the baby boy. Her heart was filled with joy and pain at the same time, she said.
She loves the baby no matter what, but she still has so many questions about why her son was so violently killed, she said.
"I want to know why my son's brains got blown out in that alley," she said. "I know he didn't know what was coming. I just want to know what happened to my son."
Antonio Adams, the youngest of her four children, brought her so much joy.
He always welcomed her with hugs and kisses. He was generous and wore his heart on his sleeve.
"It just hurts me so bad because I know my son died from being too nice," she said.
Four homicides, one weekend
Antonio Adams was the last of four homicide victims found that July weekend in Gary.
Heather Talley, 27, of Hammond, was found shot to death early Sunday on the city's far east side, near the Lake Station border. Talley's fiance, Darius Ross, 28, of Gary, and the couple's friend Nicholas Edwards, 28, of Gary, were found shot to death hours later in a car parked near the city's downtown.
High temperatures soared into the low 90s during Latricia Adams' two-day search for her son.
She approached police at the crime scene where Ross and Edwards were found, asking if it might be her son in the car, she said.
She described her son's tattoos, including one on his chest with her first name and a halo. Police said it wasn't her son, she said.
The next day, her cousin called her and said police had found another body, this time near Seventh Avenue and Georgia Street.
She arrived but couldn't see much. By that time, police knew her. She asked if it was her son, but left without an answer.
Later that day, she got a call. Police wanted her to come to the station.
"I was at my son's scene and didn't even know it," she said. "That haunts me. I was there. That was my baby."
Because of the heat, Antonio Adams' body quickly began to decompose.
Latricia Adams couldn't look at photos of her son's body at the police station, she said. Family members told her it was bad.
She doesn't believe in cremation, but she felt she had no choice. Her son's ashes are now contained in a turquoise urn.
'He was my dancer'
She's grateful she didn't look at him in death because she can focus now on all the good memories.
