Try 1 month for 99¢
Portage police station

The Police Station in Portage is shown. The Portage Police Department is joining the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative, which allows someone battling addiction to come to the Police Station and ask for help without threat of arrest or interrogation.

 Jonathan Miano, The Times, file

PORTAGE — Police are pursuing a felony intimidation charge against a Wheatfield man accused of threatening to shoot up his workplace.

"I'm going to shoot you all with an AK-47, and (fellow employee), you will be the first," the man is quoted as saying in a Portage police report.

The threats first surfaced Feb. 15 as the man in question and another employee were working at Rowland Machinery, 6450 U.S. 20, police said.

The suspect was welding a piece of machinery causing sparks to shower down on another employee working below, police said. When the employee below asked the man to go work on another piece of machinery, the suspect reportedly yelled out the threat involving the AK-47.

When the suspect encountered the same man a couple days later at the business, the suspect said, "You should be scared. I got my tax check back. I am going to buy an AR-10," according to the police report.

An AR-10 is an assault rifle.

"Why are you going to shoot me?" the other employee asked.

The suspect replied, "Only if you make me."

The company intended to fire the suspect when he later arrived at work, but the man called off, police said. He was not in custody as of Friday morning.

Police said they are seeking the intimidation charge, and the case has been forwarded to Porter County prosecutors.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.