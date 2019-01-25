CENTER TOWNSHIP — A high-speed police chase Wednesday night from just west of Valparaiso to Merrillville ended with the 23-year-old driver telling officers, "I'm sorry. I didn't stop because I was scared," police said.
Michael Kaminsky, of Portage, and his passenger are accused of tossing five hypodermic needles and a marijuana smoking pipe out of the vehicle windows during the chase.
A Porter County police officer said he was watching traffic in the area of 252 W. Ind. 130 at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday when he noticed Kaminsky's white 1995 Saturn sedan sparking underneath from a muffler dragging on the ground.
He began following the vehicle and when speeds reached 60 mph in the 50-mph-zone, he attempted a traffic stop at which point Kaminsky took off, police said.
Kaminsky turned southwest on Joliet Road where the officer saw items being tossed out of the vehicle and the vehicle disregard a stop sign, police said. Officers said they later gathered hypodermic needles from the area and a smoking pipe the passenger later admitted to tossing out of the vehicle.
The chase then continued west on U.S. 30 during which time Kaminsky twice drove westbound in the eastbound lanes to avoid stop sticks placed in the road by police. Police said multiple eastbound vehicles had to swerve to avoid hitting Kaminsky, who did not seem to care about the oncoming traffic.
Police said they prevented Kaminsky from entering Interstate 65 and forced the vehicle to turn south on Georgia Street. Due to the slow nature of the chase at that point and density of nearby hotels, a police officer used his vehicle to push Kaminsky's car off road in the area of 82nd Avenue.
The female passenger was taken into custody without incident, but a stun gun had to be used on Kaminsky as he attempted to flee on foot, police said.
Kaminsky was taken into custody on preliminary felony counts of resisting law enforcement, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of a legendary drug, police said. He also faces numerous driving offenses.
A warrant is being sought for the female passenger on a charge of possessing paraphernalia, police said. She was released following the chase.
