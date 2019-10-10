‘I owe them everything’: Griffith police help drug users battle addiction with PAARI program

GRIFFITH — The contents of Scott’s wallet are seemingly typical — cash, cards, receipts.
But tucked inside the worn, brown leather is a silver coin. At first glance, one might confuse it with a piece of currency. However, it’s much more meaningful than that, at least to Scott.
Etched with a prayer on one side and a motivational phrase on the other, it signifies that Scott, whose last name has been omitted at his request, was sober for a 24-hour period.
“To me, that’s the hardest one to get,” he said. “I never really thought I could do it. Alcohol and drugs were such a big part of my life. It was a way of life — it was just who I was.”
More than two years have passed since Scott collected that silver dollar-sized token. His sobriety hasn’t wavered. He credits this milestone to one program: the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative, or PAARI, in Griffith.
In the spring of 2017, Officers Richard Merschantz and David Borgetti brought PAARI — which originated in Gloucester, Massachusetts — to the Griffith Police Department in hopes of providing people with risk-free path toward treatment and reducing the number of overdoses. The pair wanted to find a better way to help people and cut down on recent uptick in drug deaths, as well as the opioid crisis affecting the Region and beyond.
Merschantz, the main facilitator since Borgetti left, said individuals battling addiction can come to the station at 115 North Broad St. 24/7 and surrender any drugs or paraphernalia without fear of arrest even if illegal. Officers then will assist with getting that person into a rehab or detox facility in the Region that same day.
“The one key factor in this is that there’s no fear whatsoever of any arrest,” said Merschantz, who has worked with Griffith police for six years as a patrolman. “Jail isn’t the answer. … The only possible exception would be if someone came in with a murder warrant.”
Merschantz said this helps to establish trust and makes the process much more effective, which is strengthened further by the anonymous nature of the program.
“No case sheets, no police report, no public record of this,” Merschantz said. “It’s very confidential.”
Scott said these factors surprised him and are part of what actually drew him to the program.
“I can get the misconception that you’re talking to cops and that might scare some people off, but it’s not like that. They aren’t looking to make some big sting. They didn’t ask me my name or where I got it. It was just, ‘What are you on? How can we help you?’ That was it.” Scott said. “They’re looking to really attack the real problem, not make arrests. And it works.”
‘Addiction is addiction’
Scott’s battle with drug addiction began in 2015 after a so-called friend introduced him to crack, a smokeable and less expensive form of cocaine. At the time, his mother had just died and he was drinking heavily, which helped lower his decision-making abilities. His mental health wasn’t ideal, either.
“I’m not going to lie if you’re depressed, it does fix it,” he said. “From there it just spiraled.”
Scott said he began using every couple of days, with sleep and food becoming second to drugs. He even sold off his possessions to afford his vice. A cycle formed as each sip of alcohol was followed by smoking crack.
A few months after PAARI was introduced at the Griffith Police Department, Scott learned of the program via word-of-mouth and decided to try it. He didn’t want to be crippled by his addiction any longer and had nothing to lose. It couldn't get any worse, right?
Officers helped him get into an in-patient rehab clinic. But Scott left after less than 24 hours.
“Like every addict, I thought I knew better than everyone else,” he said. “I didn’t know a damn thing. … What they don’t tell you is that most of the counselors in addiction places are recovered addicts. I didn’t know that then.”
Scott said he quickly returned to drugs and alcohol, heavily increasing his usage.
“I had this golden opportunity and I just blew it. That’s when I really hit rock bottom,” he said. “I was going through $200 worth of crack a day. … I don’t know how I didn’t overdose.”
But it enabled him to realize that alcohol was a trigger, with “one always following the other.”
On Aug. 1, 2017, Scott entered the station at and again asked for help. This time, he meant it.
Rather than going back to rehab, Scott started attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, where he received the 24-hour chip he still carries in his wallet. Progress was being made.
You have free articles remaining.
“You find out you aren’t the only person with these problems. It seems lonely, but you’re not at all. No matter how bad you think you are, there is always somebody that’s gone lower. … You’re an addict, but everyone else is, too. You’re not alone in any of this,” he said. “To me, NA (Narcotics Anonymous) and AA are the same thing. Addiction is addiction.”
Scott was taken directly from the Griffith Police Department to a meeting that actually took place near his home at the Lake Area Recovery Club, which was then known as the Big Book Legacy Group. He didn’t even know the town had AA, let alone one within walking distance.
“I literally called 911, and they came and got me. ... I owe them everything,” he said. “I really believe I would be dead.”
‘We will never turn anyone away’
After the program’s first year, the number of overdoses in Griffith dropped by more than 38%, with 26 in 2017 and 16 in 2018, according to the Police Department. While Merschantz doesn’t attribute that decrease solely to PAARI, he believes the initiative has had an impact, especially since the town’s overdose numbers continue to decline in contrast to neighboring areas.
As of Oct. 8, 2019, the Griffith Police Department has responded to seven overdoses — two of those were “accidental/unintentional abuse by patients who were prescribed medication.”
Merschantz said the program — which is offered to anyone they respond to for an overdose — has seen more than 30 people from across the Region and parts of Chicago during its two years.
“We will never turn anyone away,” Merschantz said. “We really want to get people in somewhere immediately and not have them wait two weeks to a month because … we could lose them and they could fall through the cracks and they could relapse. So, we try not to let the walk out the door. If they leave, I don’t know if they’ll come back.”
Merschantz said one participant learned about the PAARI program from a fellow inmate while incarcerated at Lake County Jail. Another was sent there after appearing before a Porter County judge.
“Word is spreading,” Merschantz said. “This program means a lot to me, and we just need to keep the momentum going.”
Merschantz said he hopes to see the program or something like it implemented across Northwest Indiana since drug addiction isn’t something unique to the Town of Griffith. It plagues communities across the Region and has no demographic predilection.
“I don’t think you can specifically see somebody and label them as a drug addict,” Merschantz said. “It does affect everybody. I wish there was some kind of trend when it comes to it. It may be easier to help people, but it’s all over the board.”
Scott said people were surprised to learn that he suffered from a drug addiction, especially crack cocaine. But Scott wasn’t. He knew he hid it well — he believes most addicts do. No one wants to advertise they’re a “junkie.”
“I don’t think there is a stereotype to addicts,” Scott said. “It can really be anyone.”
The only pattern Merschantz has seen among participants of the program is that they all suffer from addiction. Ages range from 21 to 51, race from black to white and choice of drug from prescription medication to crack cocaine.
“This is a stepping stone in the right direction, but recovery is a process. … And we’re here to help,” said Merschantz, who tries to follow up with each participant. “We don’t close. We don’t have business hours. We are here all the time and willing to open the door and sit down with somebody at 4 in the morning and call up a place and try to get them some help — 24/7, 365.”
‘Happy to be sitting here’
Scott said he never expected to find so much support in the more than 16,000-member town.
While his current schedule doesn’t always allow him the time to attend meetings, Scott’s personal determination and renewed involvement in church continue to keep him sober.
For now, Scott is focused on getting his “life back on track,” wherever that may take him.
“I’m just happy to be sitting here," he said. "And I have the Griffith police to thank for that."
Anyone who wishes to obtain more information on this program can contact Merschantz at 219-924-7503 or by visiting the Police Department's website.
11 new Indiana laws to curtail the opioid crisis
About 100 Hoosiers die from drug overdoses every month, many from opioids such as heroin and prescription painkillers. The widespread use of opioids is fueling one of the worst addiction crises in United States history.
Indiana has the 17th-highest rate of overdose deaths of any state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but is one of the hardest places to find treatment in the nation.
In response, Indiana lawmakers debated numerous bills during the recently concluded legislative session to reduce drug abuse and expand treatment in the state. Gov. Eric Holcomb ended up signing more than a dozen of them into law. This is what 11 of them will do:
Expand treatment to pregnant women and mothers. Two new laws aim to increase access to treatment for pregnant women and mothers addicted to opioids. According to hospital survey data by the Indiana State Department of Health, babies are born addicted to opioids in Indiana at about twice the national average.
Expand treatment to pregnant women and mothers.
Expand treatment to pregnant women and mothers. Two new laws aim to increase access to treatment for pregnant women and mothers addicted to opioids. According to hospital survey data by the Indiana State Department of Health, babies are born addicted to opioids in Indiana at about twice the national average.
Senate Bill 243 establishes a pilot project to pay for OB/GYN doctors to be trained in prescribing drugs such as buprenorphine for medication-assisted treatment.
The bill authorizes another pilot project, where a hospital system in the state will develop a program to detect and treat neonatal-abstinence syndrome in babies and provide drug treatment to moms.
"We're trying to figure out a way to have less babies be born addicted but also keep these mothers wrapped up with mental health providers so hopefully they can continue on a path of not using illegal drugs after the baby is born," said state Sen. Michael Crider, R-Greenfield. "It's a dual benefit: the health of the baby and the continued health of the mother."
Senate Bill 446, meanwhile, sets up a pilot project to provide opioid treatment to pregnant women and mothers of newborns at three locations in Indiana: Indianapolis, Winchester and southern Indiana. The programs will provide residential drug treatment paired with parenting education, followed by home visits with continued addiction treatment.
Create housing and treatment for homeless addicts.
Create housing and treatment for homeless addicts. Senate Bill 242 directs the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to create a plan by 2018 to house and treat homeless Hoosiers who have a drug addiction, mental illness or combination of the two. Supporters noted that a similar program in Utah helped reduce that state's homeless rate to nearly zero.
Form mobile treatment teams.
Form mobile treatment teams. Indiana has the 16th-highest rate of residents who needed treatment in the past year but didn't receive it, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. That lack of drug rehab is particularly acute in rural stretches of the state with no treatment facilities at all.
State Rep. Steve Davisson, a Salem Republican who represents some of those areas, authored House Bill 1541, which supplies the framework for mobile treatment units to expand care in underserved parts of the state.
The so-called addiction treatment teams will consist of at least a nurse practitioner or physician assistant, a drug therapist and a recovery coach, who will be able to provide detox, medication-assisted treatment and counseling. They will be housed in jails, hospitals, clinics or churches.
While the bill didn't provide funding, the teams, which will have to be formed at the local level, can apply for grants from the state's $20-million Recovery Works program.
Advertisement
Davisson said the initiative will give jails in the state the resources to institute treatment programs.
"Any way you slice it, addiction has a criminal side to it, but it also has a medical side it. It's a disease state," he said.
"Seventy-five percent of people addicted to opioids got started because of opiate prescriptions. They just didn't go out one day and say, 'I want to shoot heroin.' They actually had a legitimate prescription from a doctor. It activated that little part of their brain that said, 'I need this.' "
Develop a plan to increase residential drug treatment in the state.
Develop a plan to increase residential drug treatment in the state. Senate Bill 156 orders the secretary of the Family and Social Services Administration to develop a plan by Jan. 1 to increase the number of inpatient and residential beds for detox and drug treatment in Indiana. That includes doing an inventory of available hospital beds across the state and state-owned buildings.
Ease requirements for starting needle exchanges.
Ease requirements for starting needle exchanges. Syringe exchanges were illegal in Indiana until early 2015, when an HIV outbreak caused by intravenous opioid users in Scott County led then-Gov. Mike Pence to issue an executive order starting one there. That program helped the epidemic from growing.
The state later enacted a law allowing counties with high rates of HIV or hepatitis C to operate needle exchanges upon the OK of the health commissioner. House Bill 1438 allows municipalities to establish the programs without state approval.
The bill had the support of the state's public health community, including state Health Commissioner Jerome Adams, but was opposed by some law enforcement officials, like Attorney General Curtis Hill, who argued it would encourage drug use.
Restrict opioid prescribing.
Restrict opioid prescribing. Senate Bill 226 limits the prescribing of opioids to adults using them for the first time and most children to seven days. Indiana ranks ninth in the nation for per-capita opioid painkiller prescriptions, according to the CDC, with 1.9 prescriptions for every Hoosier.
Provide treatment to non-violent drug offenders.
Provide treatment to nonviolent drug offenders. Senate Bill 510 authorizes a four-year pilot project to develop a residential treatment facility in Allen County for non-violent drug felons in lieu of prison. The state will provide $1.5 million toward the project given there are local matching funds. The program will measure the recidivism rates of the offenders and cost savings compared to incarceration.
"We'll take what's successful and replicate it to other regions," said state Sen. Jim Merritt, an Indianapolis Republican who authored the bill. "It's all about seeing the data and what works and what doesn't work."
Ban a previously legal synthetic opioid.
Ban a previously legal synthetic opioid. House Bill 1019 outlaws U-47700 in Indiana. The synthetic opioid, which goes by the street name "pink," is stronger than morphine and can be purchased on the internet from foreign countries. The drug was blamed for the deaths of a Bloomington couple last year.
Make changes to the INSPECT program.
Make changes to the INSPECT program. Senate Bill 151 requires prescribers to indicate when a patient has entered into a pain management agreement. It allows the state's data analysis arm, the management performance hub, to obtain confidential data from INSPECT. And it sets up a work group to study the feasibility of adding every administration of an overdose-reversal drug and data from law enforcement investigations into INSPECT.
Another law, Senate Bill 408, audits the amount of money being spent to integrate INSPECT with electronic health record systems and asks a committee to study improvements to INSPECT.