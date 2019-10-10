You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured urgent

‘I owe them everything’: Griffith police help drug users battle addiction with PAARI program

{{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — The contents of Scott’s wallet are seemingly typical — cash, cards, receipts.

But tucked inside the worn, brown leather is a silver coin. At first glance, one might confuse it with a piece of currency. However, it’s much more meaningful than that, at least to Scott.

Etched with a prayer on one side and a motivational phrase on the other, it signifies that Scott, whose last name has been omitted at his request, was sober for a 24-hour period.

“To me, that’s the hardest one to get,” he said. “I never really thought I could do it. Alcohol and drugs were such a big part of my life. It was a way of life — it was just who I was.”

More than two years have passed since Scott collected that silver dollar-sized token. His sobriety hasn’t wavered. He credits this milestone to one program: the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative, or PAARI, in Griffith.

In the spring of 2017, Officers Richard Merschantz and David Borgetti brought PAARI — which originated in Gloucester, Massachusetts — to the Griffith Police Department in hopes of providing people with risk-free path toward treatment and reducing the number of overdoses. The pair wanted to find a better way to help people and cut down on recent uptick in drug deaths, as well as the opioid crisis affecting the Region and beyond.

Merschantz, the main facilitator since Borgetti left, said individuals battling addiction can come to the station at 115 North Broad St. 24/7 and surrender any drugs or paraphernalia without fear of arrest even if illegal. Officers then will assist with getting that person into a rehab or detox facility in the Region that same day.

“The one key factor in this is that there’s no fear whatsoever of any arrest,” said Merschantz, who has worked with Griffith police for six years as a patrolman. “Jail isn’t the answer. … The only possible exception would be if someone came in with a murder warrant.”

Merschantz said this helps to establish trust and makes the process much more effective, which is strengthened further by the anonymous nature of the program.

“No case sheets, no police report, no public record of this,” Merschantz said. “It’s very confidential.”

Scott said these factors surprised him and are part of what actually drew him to the program.

“I can get the misconception that you’re talking to cops and that might scare some people off, but it’s not like that. They aren’t looking to make some big sting. They didn’t ask me my name or where I got it. It was just, ‘What are you on? How can we help you?’ That was it.” Scott said. “They’re looking to really attack the real problem, not make arrests. And it works.”

‘Addiction is addiction’

Scott’s battle with drug addiction began in 2015 after a so-called friend introduced him to crack, a smokeable and less expensive form of cocaine. At the time, his mother had just died and he was drinking heavily, which helped lower his decision-making abilities. His mental health wasn’t ideal, either.

“I’m not going to lie if you’re depressed, it does fix it,” he said. “From there it just spiraled.”

Officer Richard Merschantz

Officer Rick Merschantz is a patrolman for the Griffith Police Department, where he and another officer implemented the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative, or PAARI. This program helps people suffering from drug addiction a risk-free path toward treatment.

 

Scott said he began using every couple of days, with sleep and food becoming second to drugs. He even sold off his possessions to afford his vice. A cycle formed as each sip of alcohol was followed by smoking crack.

A few months after PAARI was introduced at the Griffith Police Department, Scott learned of the program via word-of-mouth and decided to try it. He didn’t want to be crippled by his addiction any longer and had nothing to lose. It couldn't get any worse, right?

Officers helped him get into an in-patient rehab clinic. But Scott left after less than 24 hours.

“Like every addict, I thought I knew better than everyone else,” he said. “I didn’t know a damn thing. … What they don’t tell you is that most of the counselors in addiction places are recovered addicts. I didn’t know that then.”

Scott said he quickly returned to drugs and alcohol, heavily increasing his usage.

“I had this golden opportunity and I just blew it. That’s when I really hit rock bottom,” he said. “I was going through $200 worth of crack a day. … I don’t know how I didn’t overdose.”

But it enabled him to realize that alcohol was a trigger, with “one always following the other.”

On Aug. 1, 2017, Scott entered the station at and again asked for help. This time, he meant it.

Rather than going back to rehab, Scott started attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, where he received the 24-hour chip he still carries in his wallet. Progress was being made.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

“You find out you aren’t the only person with these problems. It seems lonely, but you’re not at all. No matter how bad you think you are, there is always somebody that’s gone lower. … You’re an addict, but everyone else is, too. You’re not alone in any of this,” he said. “To me, NA (Narcotics Anonymous) and AA are the same thing. Addiction is addiction.”

Scott was taken directly from the Griffith Police Department to a meeting that actually took place near his home at the Lake Area Recovery Club, which was then known as the Big Book Legacy Group. He didn’t even know the town had AA, let alone one within walking distance.

“I literally called 911, and they came and got me. ... I owe them everything,” he said. “I really believe I would be dead.”

‘We will never turn anyone away’

After the program’s first year, the number of overdoses in Griffith dropped by more than 38%, with 26 in 2017 and 16 in 2018, according to the Police Department. While Merschantz doesn’t attribute that decrease solely to PAARI, he believes the initiative has had an impact, especially since the town’s overdose numbers continue to decline in contrast to neighboring areas.

As of Oct. 8, 2019, the Griffith Police Department has responded to seven overdoses — two of those were “accidental/unintentional abuse by patients who were prescribed medication.”

Merschantz said the program — which is offered to anyone they respond to for an overdose — has seen more than 30 people from across the Region and parts of Chicago during its two years.

“We will never turn anyone away,” Merschantz said. “We really want to get people in somewhere immediately and not have them wait two weeks to a month because … we could lose them and they could fall through the cracks and they could relapse. So, we try not to let the walk out the door. If they leave, I don’t know if they’ll come back.”

Merschantz said one participant learned about the PAARI program from a fellow inmate while incarcerated at Lake County Jail. Another was sent there after appearing before a Porter County judge.

“Word is spreading,” Merschantz said. “This program means a lot to me, and we just need to keep the momentum going.”

Merschantz said he hopes to see the program or something like it implemented across Northwest Indiana since drug addiction isn’t something unique to the Town of Griffith. It plagues communities across the Region and has no demographic predilection.

“I don’t think you can specifically see somebody and label them as a drug addict,” Merschantz said. “It does affect everybody. I wish there was some kind of trend when it comes to it. It may be easier to help people, but it’s all over the board.”

Scott said people were surprised to learn that he suffered from a drug addiction, especially crack cocaine. But Scott wasn’t. He knew he hid it well — he believes most addicts do. No one wants to advertise they’re a “junkie.”

“I don’t think there is a stereotype to addicts,” Scott said. “It can really be anyone.”

The only pattern Merschantz has seen among participants of the program is that they all suffer from addiction. Ages range from 21 to 51, race from black to white and choice of drug from prescription medication to crack cocaine.

“This is a stepping stone in the right direction, but recovery is a process. … And we’re here to help,” said Merschantz, who tries to follow up with each participant. “We don’t close. We don’t have business hours. We are here all the time and willing to open the door and sit down with somebody at 4 in the morning and call up a place and try to get them some help — 24/7, 365.”

‘Happy to be sitting here’

Scott said he never expected to find so much support in the more than 16,000-member town.

While his current schedule doesn’t always allow him the time to attend meetings, Scott’s personal determination and renewed involvement in church continue to keep him sober.

For now, Scott is focused on getting his “life back on track,” wherever that may take him.

“I’m just happy to be sitting here," he said. "And I have the Griffith police to thank for that."

Anyone who wishes to obtain more information on this program can contact Merschantz at 219-924-7503 or by visiting the Police Department's website.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts