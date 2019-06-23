AMHERST, OHIO — Bruce Babics said he was fully conscious and all too aware a month ago as the lower part of his left leg was ripped away from his body as his motorcycle raced out of control.
"I saw my leg going the opposite way I was," the 53-year-old said of the crash near his Portage home. "I was trying to catch it."
He remembers feeling a sharp pain from the dismemberment and then the numb of shock setting in as he landed on the roadway, fracturing his back in nearly 30 places. He was not wearing a helmet when the back of his head slammed down on the pavement, leaving him with staples and a concussion.
Babics said he never lost consciousness during the ordeal, but later learned he was revived twice on the helicopter flight to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
"The pain is unbearable," he said from bed at his Amherst, Ohio, home Wednesday. During a short respite from the pain, Babics reflected on the May 16 incident.
Babics said he was out on his 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle attempting to adjust a newly-installed fuel pack, which is a tuner designed to increase a motorcycle's performance. When he got to the fifth gear on the six-speed transmission, he said the throttle opened up and a kill switch on the bike would not work.
He pulled in the clutch to slow his momentum, and in order to avoid people walking on the street, drove the bike over a curb where his hand caught the side of a parked truck that caused him to let up on the clutch and send the bike speeding out sideways from underneath him. His left leg clipped the rear bumper of the truck.
"That's what took my leg off," he said.
A witness told police she saw the motorcycle traveling eastbound in 5500 block of Clem Road of Portage at what she thought was 65 mph, according to the incident report. The driver appeared to "swiggle" and lose control of the bike before colliding with another vehicle, she said.
Another witness said he heard the crash from inside his house and stepped outside to see a severed leg in the roadway, police said. He then notified his wife, who is a registered nurse, and helped keep the driver calm while his wife applied a tourniquet.
A police officer arrived with another tourniquet and discovered Babics' leg was severed at the middle of his femur, police said. The officer placed his knee on the femoral artery in an attempt to stop the bleeding.
Babics said his leg was severed above the knee and the femur or thigh bone has a portion missing. He has battled with infections, had rods and pins installed, and is now waiting to have a mold cast for a replacement bone so he can be fitted with a prosthesis.
"To get back on my feet would be nice," he said.
Babics, who has homes in Ohio and the Region, said he spent two weeks at the University of Chicago Medical Center and additional time at a trauma center in Cleveland before coming home Tuesday.
He said he is grateful for the generosity of donors who have helped his family keep food on the table while he waits for benefits to kick in from work. The family has a GoFundMe account and a fundraiser page on Facebook under the name Bruce's Medical Fundraiser.
While upset that the motorcycle did not function properly, Babics said he plans to get back on a motorcycle some day.
"I've been riding since I've been 4," he said. "If it's a possibility, I probably will again."