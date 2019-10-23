VALPARAISO — Former Chesterton Tribune pressman Zachary Muller said something just did not look right when he drove up behind the newspaper's office about 9 a.m. on April 19, 2017 and saw a silver Ford Escape SUV up against a discarded couch and a dumpster.
"It didn't seem parked," he told jurors. "It looked like it was wrecked."
His suspicions were confirmed when he walked up to the vehicle.
"I could see someone's head," Muller said. "Looked like they were slumped over."
"I saw some blood on her face and the steering wheel," he said.
After noticing the woman, later identified as 23-year-old Portage resident Nicole Gland, with her eyes open and yet unresponsive, he had someone inside the business call 911. He then opened the vehicle door and touched Gland and noticed she had no pulse.
"It was a touch I will never forget," he said.
Muller was among the first witnesses testifying as the murder trial of accused Christopher Dillard got underway before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
As crime scene photos of Gland's body in the vehicle were shown to jurors, the woman's mother and father left the courtroom, followed by a few other supporters.
Dillard looked for a moment at each of the photos as they were handed to his attorney, Russell Brown Jr., and then looked down and away.
Dillard, now 53, is accused of fatally stabbing Gland more than 20 times with a butcher knife in her head, neck, back and hands, Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas said during opening arguments Tuesday afternoon.
The attack occurred behind the former Upper Deck Lounge, 139 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton, where they both worked, police have said. The bar is near the Chesterton Tribune.
The attack occurred during a cocaine deal, at which time Dillard was seeking to fulfill a desire for a sexual encounter with Gland, Salinas said.
Chesterton Fire Chief John Jarka, who was among the first of the emergency responders to arrive on scene, told jurors that after seeing all the blood he thought it might be a suicide.
Chesterton Police Detective Nick Brown testified that he realized someone else had been involved in Gland's death after noticing her vehicle in park with the keys missing.
Brown told jurors Tuesday prosecutors will not be presenting any direct evidence over the next few weeks linking Dillard to the killing.
Prosecutors will present pieces of evidence and ask jurors to connect the dots, he said.
