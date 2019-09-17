{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A 22-year-old Knox man accused of choking a woman unconscious and stabbing her at least 12 times, said "I did stab her. I slashed her. I even choked her out cause I don't feel welcome here," according to Porter police.

Stephen Rainey was charged Tuesday with felony battery and strangulation, and a misdemeanor count of battery, according to court records.

Police said they were called out at 8:02 a.m. Sunday to 700 N. Waverly Road where an apartment dweller told them she heard a woman screaming for help in the unit below.

When officers entered the apartment unit in question, they saw a man later identified as Rainey holding a pocket knife, and crying and saying he stabbed someone, according to police.

While disarming and handcuffing Rainey with weapons drawn, police said they saw someone on the bathroom floor wearing a white shirt covered with blood.

A female victim was found stabbed nine times in the left arm and three times in the left wrist, knee and breast, police said.

After Rainey was handcuffed, he yelled, "I stabbed her up," police said.

Police said Rainey also spit in the face of another man as he was being led out of the apartment resulting in the misdemeanor battery charge.

Police were initially unable to take a statement from stabbing victim due to her receiving medical care.

