'I was pissed off': Husband of late state senator charged in Hobart attorney's shooting death

CROWN POINT — A well-respected Hobart attorney had been trying to place William "Bill" Landske, the husband of deceased state Sen. Sue Landske, in adult protective services before Landske gunned him down Wednesday, newly filed court documents allege.
Landske, 83, of Cedar Lake, was charged Friday in Lake Criminal Court with murder in the shooting death of T. Edward Page, a local attorney and former magistrate judge.
Landske allegedly told police he shot Page because he was angry with the attorney's work on his late wife's taxes, court records state.
“I was pissed off at him,” he told police. “All this stuff he was suppose to be doing, all these years, there it is.”
Landske also told police he was slowly losing his marbles, records state.
Defense attorney Larry Rogers confirmed Friday he was hired to represent Landske.
“I have talked to Mr. Landske. I talked to family members, and this is completely out of character,” Rogers said. “Something has happened, something is drastically wrong, and we need to get to the bottom of it.”
Landske was arrested after police were dispatched about 11:45 p.m. for a gunshot victim at Page's home.
Landske and two of his daughters, Cheryl Boisson and Jacqueline M. Basilotta, were at the residence in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street to pick up tax documents Sue Landske had given Page before her 2015 death from lung cancer.
William Landske had previously told his daughters he was frustrated with Page, records state.
He allegedly said before they went to the home: “What has Ted done for us these last three years, has he done anything for us?”
Boisson said Page was a long-time family friend. She said she was in town with her sister because Page wanted to have her father put in adult protective services, and she had his power of attorney, records state. She said Page feared her brother, Eric Landske, was trying to take advantage of their father.
The family filed paperwork Tuesday in Lake County assigning William Landske's power of attorney to two family members. Eric Landske was assigned power of attorney for his father's medical decisions, county records state, and Boisson had power of attorney for all other business.
As they were loading boxes of records into the family's vehicle, William Landske asked to speak privately with Page.
Page put down documents he carried and walked away with William Landske, records state.
Boisson said she heard, “a firework go off,” records state. Page's husband, Kevin Swanson, said he turned around and saw Landske fire several shots at Page, records state.
Swanson ran toward Landske and pushed him to the ground. The gun fell from Landske's hand, records state.
Swanson, a surgical technician, told police he rolled his husband over and knew "he was gone."
“I was hoping they were all going to be peripheral,” he told police. “It was right in the heart.”
A forensic pathologist determined Page was shot four times. A center mass shot to the upper abdomen killed him immediately, records state.
Swanson told authorities Page never charged the Landskes for work. William Landske owned a golf cart company, and he once gave Page a golf cart. He said Page and Sue Landske were best friends who went to the Republican National Convention together.
Landske concealed the gun in his pocket, records state. The sisters said the gun belonged to their father, and his ownership of the weapon concerned them. Basilotta said her father carried it with him everywhere, and he claimed he had a concealed carry permit issued in the 1970s.
William Landske told police in a lengthy statement he was frustrated with Page, the family's tax attorney for 30 years, because he did not do work on his wife's taxes. He claimed Page procrastinated.
So he put his arm around Page, told him he wanted to talk, and withdrew his pistol.
Subscribe to Breaking News!
Get breaking news stories sent to you as they develop!
“I put it up to his stomach,” Landske said. “The first shot was deafening , and I think I shot him two more times, three times total – I'm not sure – and then he fell to the ground.”
He said seeing all the documents sent him “over the deep end.”
He admitted he had never seen Page with a weapon. He said he had no reason to believe he was in trouble with Lake County or the U.S. Internal Revenue Service because of late taxes.
Pressed on why he did it, Landske said it was a “spur of the moment thing,” records state.
He admitted he knew the gunshots were likely fatal.
“I don't know if I intended to kill him, but what else happens when you shoot somebody,” he said. “They die.”
Landske was in custody Friday. He is not afforded bond.