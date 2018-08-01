A 41-year-old Michigan City man has been identified by police as the person believed responsible for carrying out armed bank robberies Tuesday in Michigan City and Portage, as well as another bank robbery last month in Michigan City.
Jason Cheek faces charges for each robbery Tuesday and may be charged at the federal level, according to Portage Police Chief Troy Williams.
He is also expected to be charged in connection with a June 5 robbery at a Chase Bank in Michigan City, police said.
While Cheek is said to be in custody at the Porter County Jail there was no mug shot available.
A 17-year-old male from Michigan City taken into custody with Cheek will likely be charged locally, Williams said. He was taken to the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center.
"Prosecutors will determined if the juvenile will be waived to adult court," Williams said.
The FBI Merrillville Office has taken charge of the robbery investigations and will work with the local law enforcement detectives, according to Michigan City Police Sgt. Chris Yagelski.
"Don’t make me shoot you."
Cheek is believed to be the person who at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday entered the 1st Source Bank at 3905 Franklin St. in Michigan City and demanded money from a teller, police said.
"The suspect instructed the teller to hurry up with this demand before he starts shooting, in which the teller complied," Yagelski said.
The robber fled with an undetermined amount of cash and no one was injured, police said.
Police believe Cheek then entered the Chase Bank at 3275 Willowcreek Road in Portage at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday and told a teller "that he would be her robber today," Williams said. He demanded money and said "don’t make me shoot you."
The teller complied with the demands and Cheek fled the bank, police said.
Portage police said officers took various routes to the bank in order to spot the suspect vehicle.
Within two minutes of the dispatch, Officer Matt Johnson initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Lute and Airport roads, police said. The vehicle contained three occupants, whose stories were not matching up and all were taken in for questioning.
Portage and Michigan City police, as well as representative of the FBI questioned the suspects and two were arrested.
"The suspect in the Chase Bank Robbery was clearly identified by surveillance photos from the bank," Williams said. "A third person in the vehicle was questioned and ultimately released."
"It must be noted that the professionalism and calmness under stress by the employees of Chase Bank cannot be overstated," Williams said. "They were a main factor in this case being resolved so quickly."
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.