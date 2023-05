GARY — A 46-year-old man, who was found dead from hypothermia in February, has been identified as Derrick Allen Edwards of Gary, the Lake County Coroner's Office reported.

A death investigation team from the coroner's office was called out shortly before 3 p.m. Feb. 3 to 4815 W. 5th Ave. where they found the then-unidentified body.

An autopsy was performed a few days later and the cause of the man's death was found to be hypothermia, the coroner's office said. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Edwards was identified Monday by a DNA comparison with the help of Indiana State Police.

