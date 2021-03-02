ID of man in suspected murder-suicide released

Editor's note: This story reflects Mary Washington-Jones' corrected residence.

GARY — A man found dead in a car with one other person Saturday in a suspected domestic-related murder-suicide was identified as a 56-year-old resident of the city.

Gary officers discovered the bodies of Tony Wilson and Mary Washington-Jones, a 55-year-old woman of an unknown residence, while responding about 12:04 a.m. near East 15th Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, police said.

No cause or manner of death were immediately available for either person.

However, both appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, police previously told The Times.

Officers found both persons inside a gray Nissan Maxima while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been parked with its hazards lights on for some time, police said.

Officers saw Washington-Jones slumped over in the driver's seat and tried to make contact with her, but received no response.

They then entered the vehicle to find her and Wilson. Both appeared to be dead, police said.