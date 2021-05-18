ID released of woman's body found on vacant lot

GARY — Officials have identified the body of a woman found Friday near the back of a vacant property in the city's Brunswick neighborhood.

The deceased was Jaqueline Miller, 24, of Gary, the Lake County coroner's office said.

The woman had no injuries and the manner of death is pending, according to the coroner's office.

Miller's body was found about 1 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of West 10th Avenue, Gary police previously told The Times.

Officers responded for a report of a deceased person called in by a utility worker, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

When police arrived they discovered Miller's body partially visible under the garage door. The property owner no longer lives there and was only using it for storage, Westerfield said.

There were no immediate signs of foul play, Westerfield said, adding that investigators are waiting on the coroner's office for a determination of what caused Miller's death.

Anyone with information related to the death investigation is asked to call Detective Gregory Fayson, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.