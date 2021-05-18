 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ID released of woman's body found on vacant lot
alert urgent

ID released of woman's body found on vacant lot

police crime stock file art generic
File

GARY — Officials have identified the body of a woman found Friday near the back of a vacant property in the city's Brunswick neighborhood.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

The deceased was Jaqueline Miller, 24, of Gary, the Lake County coroner's office said.

The woman had no injuries and the manner of death is pending, according to the coroner's office.

Miller's body was found about 1 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of West 10th Avenue, Gary police previously told The Times.

Officers responded for a report of a deceased person called in by a utility worker, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

When police arrived they discovered Miller's body partially visible under the garage door. The property owner no longer lives there and was only using it for storage, Westerfield said.

There were no immediate signs of foul play, Westerfield said, adding that investigators are waiting on the coroner's office for a determination of what caused Miller's death.

Anyone with information related to the death investigation is asked to call Detective Gregory Fayson, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Times staff writer Lucas Gonzalez contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Palestinians fault UN as Mideast conflict rages

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts