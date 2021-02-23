IDOC defends policies in wake of attack that killed 1 prison officer, wounded another

Heflin, who was originally from Goshen and was serving a sentence for murder in Elkhart County, died from a stab wound to the right side of his head, LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said.

Heflin's homicide remains under investigation, Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner said.

Other inmates stabbed to death at the prison include Gerald A. Wharry Jr., 23, in 2019 and Willie L. Steele, 49, in 2017, records show.

Steele was delivering breakfast trays on the second floor of the cell house about 4:28 a.m. July 26, 2017, when he arrived at cell 250 and placed a tray on the door, according to LaPorte Superior Court records.

At that time, "an object came out of cell 250 and struck Steele in the stomach/chest area," records state. The object appeared to be a "white or light-colored pole."

Steele collapsed and appeared to strike his head on a guardrail. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The inmate in cell 250 was Francisco Amaro, 36, who was convicted last year of murdering Steele and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Charging documents in Wharry's murder case do not include a description of the weapon used to kill him.