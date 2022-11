Illegal firearm possession lands felon in prison for 46 months, prosecutor says

HAMMOND — A 29-year-old Gary man was sentenced to 46 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson announced Wednesday.

In July 2021, Marlon Phillips was carrying a loaded AK pistol while at a gas station in Gary, according to court documents. Phillips has a history of criminal activity, which prohibits him from firearm possession in Indiana, per Indiana Code. He was charged with armed robbery in 2015 and convicted of resisting law enforcement in 2017. Most recently, he was convicted of resisting law enforcement in 2021.

Phillips will have 2 years of supervised release following his incarceration.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Response Investigative Team and the Gary Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin F. Wolff.