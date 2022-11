Illicit drug and gun sales result in prison for area man

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a Northwest Indiana man to prison for several drug and gun violations.

Senior Judge James T. Moody imposed a 151-month sentence Wednesday on 28-year-old Kyle D. Burgess.

Burgess pleaded guilty June 27 to felony counts of distribution of methamphetamine and the illicit possession of a firearm.

Defense attorney Roxanne Mendez Johnson argued to the court in an earlier memo that Burgess fully accepts responsibility for his crimes and hopes to live a better life once he is released.

She said he suffered abuse and neglect from his parents, who both abused alcohol. She is his childhood was unstable, having to frequently move to a half dozen communities.

She said he began abusing drugs at age 13 and suffers from seizures from head injuries he received as a child.

He has a criminal history of four felony and four misdemeanor convictions between 2013 and 2019, mostly for drug and alcohol violations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin F. Wolff said the current case began as an investigation of his sales of methamphetamine.

A confidential informant for federal investigators purchased more than 29 grams of methamphetamine from Burgess in over the court of several days in August 2021 at a Gary service station and 58 grams of methamphetamine at a Valparaiso apartment complex.

A confidential informant then purchased two firearms and methamphetamine Sept. 2 from Burgess at the same Valparaiso apartment complex.

Investigators later recovered a shotgun from his residence. Federal law forbids previously convicted felons from possessing firearms.