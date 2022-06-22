Illicit drug courier caught in NWI sentenced to prison

HAMMOND — A California woman is going to prison for carrying a deadly recreational drug across Northwest Indiana.
Senior Judge James T. Moody imposed a 78-month sentence Wednesday on Katelyn A. King, 26, of San Diego, California.
King pleaded guilty late last year to possession of fentanyl as a drug courier.
Court papers state Indiana State Police Trooper Chris Eagles stopped King’s vehicle Dec. 13, 2020, on the Indiana Toll Road in Porter County for a traffic violation.
The trooper noticed King was so nervous her hands were shaking, and she was traveling with several large suitcases.
The trooper said she told him she was driving to New Jersey to visit family and the suitcases were filled with clothing she intended to donate to shelters there.
When she refused to let him look in the suitcases, he had his police canine, Axel, sniff around the car. The dog was alerted to the odor of illicit drugs.
- Co-worker nabs man with marijuana at Portage business, police say
- Man killed in shooting outside gas station, authorities say
- County cops release mugs of all OWI arrests in May
- UPDATE: 2 killed, mother and children among 5 wounded in shootings, officials say
- WATCH NOW: Chase results in narcotics bag exploding in officer's face; Crown Point crash, police say
- UPDATE: Brothers get into shootout with each other in East Chicago homicide, chief says
- Valpo cops release photos seeking theft suspects
- Update: 2 children missing from Crown Point located
- Crown Point police mourn death of 18-year veteran officer
- Crown Point man dies in Merrillville crash, coroner says
- Group robs armored truck at Calumet City bank, FBI says
- Man found fatally shot in street, police say
- WATCH NOW: Pay to play: Munster's Centennial Park the latest Region park to impose parking fees
- Indiana gasoline taxes in July will be highest in state history
- Woman on life support says she tried to wrestle gun from suicidal boyfriend, Porter County charge says
Inside the luggage, investigators found packages, wrapped in plastic and brown wrapping tape, containing about 30 pounds of a light powder that tested positive for the painkiller fentanyl.
Illicitly manufactured fentanyl caused more than 36,000 overdose deaths in 2019, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
King signed a plea agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office to receive a more lenient sentence than she faced if she had been convicted at trial.
Prosecutors also are going to dismiss a conspiracy count filed against her earlier.
Defense attorney Matthew Soliday states King knew she was breaking the law but was unaware she was transporting fentanyl.
He said King has no juvenile record or previous convictions as an adult.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Antoine Whiting
Terry Markwell
Gloria Maxon
Trent Nicholas
Ryan Malarik
Gary Bolcerek
Stefan Colville
Jacob Henn
Haley Greco
Junice Busch
DeVante White
Timothy Szparaga
Agustin Rios Guzman
Henry Scaggs
Spencer Marsh
Carlos Castillo
Ronald Epting
Michael Swienconek
Gregory Devetski
Jamey Goin
Michael Miller
Nicholas Cervantes
Josip Markovich
Bianca Martin
Kevin Zaragoza
Travis Ridge
Maurice Russell Jr.
Jewel Summers
Crystal Jenkins
Jacob Nimon
Kenneth Clasen
Jacob Furlow
Tyler King
Daniel Brubaker
Bryan Burke
Patrick Navarro
Christina Creech
Debra Veatch
Rafael Rodriguez
Rudolph Carrillo III
Isiaha Gonzalez
Nancy Becker
Nathaniel Guzman
Benjamin Wright
Robert Carter Jr.
Nicholas Hadarich
Nicole Culpepper
Sandra Isom
Tylor Ahrens
Jeremy Hostetler
Cheryl Pittman
Amanda Kesler
Sierra Gentry
Anthony Peek
Robert Brown
Susanne Morgan
Jared Struss
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.