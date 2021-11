Illinois dispensary worker reminded with cuffs that pot is illegal in Indiana, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A woman who said she works at an Illinois marijuana dispensary was reminded the drug is illegal in Indiana when she was hauled off to jail after being nabbed with various forms of the plant, police said.

Racquel Oatman, 41, of DeKalb, Illinois, faces misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, Portage police said.

Police said they were called at 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Country Inn & Suites at 1630 Olmstead Drive for a complaint of a possible intoxicated woman in a vehicle who may be using drugs.

Oatman initially denied there was anything illegal in her vehicle, but then admitted there was cannabis inside, police said.

Police said they found a little under a half ounce of marijuana leaf, THC vape cartridges, vape devices containing THC liquid and multiple smoking pipes.

"Racquel advised she worked at a dispensary in Illinois and that is why she had those items," according to the incident report. "I tried explaining to her these things are still illegal in Indiana, however, she refused to listen."

Oatman told police she was not using any of the items, so she could not be charged, the report states.

