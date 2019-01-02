HAMMOND — A judge has postponed the trial of an Illinois man accused of killing a Hammond police officer in a 1980 attempted robbery.
Pierre Catlett, of Harvey, is now set to face a jury June 24.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez pushed Catlett's trial back Wednesday from its prior setting of Feb. 11 at the request of trial lawyer Robert Lewis, who is defending Catlett. Lewis said he needs more preparation time.
Catlett would be the second defendant to face trial in Hammond police officer Larry Pucalik's death. A jury last August convicted James Hill of murder and attempted robbery for his role in the crime. He has been sentenced to 47 years in prison.
A third defendant, Larry Mayes, was declared medically incompetent to stand trial in March 2014 for the officer's shooting. He was freed following treatment in a state facility.
Catlett wasn't brought to Indiana for trial until late last year because he has been in custody in Illinois serving a prison sentence for aggravated battery.
Catlett is pleading not guilty to allegations he took part in a holdup at the Holiday Inn-Southeast, formerly at the intersection of Cline and Interstate 80/94.
Pucalik was working off duty there as a security guard about 3 a.m. Nov. 14, 1980, when gunmen demanded cash from the motel's front desk clerk.
Pucalik entered the lobby from a back room and saw the clerk was being robbed, but one of the robbers fatally shot Pucalik before he could draw his weapon. The men fled without their money.
Police found their getaway car parked a mile west of the motel in the now-demolished Kennedy Park Apartments complex. A Hammond teacher living at the apartments told police two men got out of it and were driven away by a third. The teacher later identified Catlett as one of the those men.
The case languished for decades, for lack of more evidence, until a cold case investigation resulted in charges in 2012 for Catlett and 2016 for Hill.