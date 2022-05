Illinois man charged in Schererville woman's overdose death

CROWN POINT — A Kankakee, Illinois, man posted a $10,000 cash bond this week following his arrest on charges he sold a Schererville woman drugs that caused her death in March 2021.

Yancy D. Craig, 62, also has been linked to two nonfatal overdoses, including one in Griffith and another in Schererville, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

A magistrate entered a not guilty plea Friday on Craig's behalf to one count of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a level 1 felony. If convicted, Craig could face 20 to 40 years in prison.

Craig requested a public defender during his initial appearance Friday. He posted bond Monday and Tuesday, online court records showed.

The 26-year-old Schererville woman was found dead of a fentanyl overdose March 19, 2021, in a home she shared with her parents, according to court records. The death was ruled an accident.

The parents told police they went to dinner and returned to find the woman unresponsive in her bedroom.

The parents consented to a search of the woman's phone, and police found messages between her and Craig indicating she had contacted him about buying "boy," a slang term for heroin, records state.

Phone location data showed the woman drove from Schererville to an area near Craig's residence, which was in Dolton at the time, and back to Schererville in the hours before her death, records state.

