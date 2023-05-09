PORTAGE — A 44-year-old Illinois man was charged with driving to Indiana to have sex with an underage Portage-area boy, whom he met online, after the boy's father caught his son sneaking back into the house in the middle of the night, a newly-filed court document reads.

Jason Hammer of Darien was charged with two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor and felony possession of child pornography, records show.

A Porter County police detective said he was called out March 31, when the father reported waking up around 3 a.m. and discovering his son sneaking back into his bedroom through an open window.

The father reportedly found a Snapchat message on his son's phone describing sex between the boy and a man named Jason, and where they intended to meet, police said. They also spoke about having shared explicit photos.

The boy reportedly told police he met Hammer on a mobile dating application and switched to Snapchat in order to swap photos. He said he did not know Hammer's full name.

The boy said he snuck out of his bedroom window and met up with Hammer at a nearby park, according to a charging document. Hammer, who was driving a BMW, allegedly took the boy to a Valparaiso hotel where they spent a few hours having sex before the boy returned home around 3 a.m.

The boy said while he claimed on the dating app to be 16, he told Hammer he was 15, police said.

Intoxicated mom dumped kids along U.S. 6, kicked officer in face, Portage police say "When asked what they were doing by the roadway, (one of the children) informed me their mother had kicked them out of the vehicle on US Hwy. 6 and drove away," officer reported.

"Jason replied, 'I was expecting there to be a whole bunch of cops here,' " the boy told police.

The boy reportedly told police Hammer withdrew $40 from a bank machine and provided it to him to purchase marijuana and alcohol.

Police said they obtained Hammer's identity from hotel records and located sexually explicit messages on the boy's cell phone.

Police travelled to Hammer's office in Downers Grove, Illinois, but he was not on site, a court document says. Hammer called back later and reportedly admitted to communicating with the boy on the dating app.

Prosecutors and defense agreed to a bond for Hammer of $10,000 surety and $5,000 cash, records show. He has bonded out of the Porter County jail and his case is before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Dawn Tucker Karen Snyder Anthony Maxberry Flavio Quintanilla Jeremy Riley Brayden Joseph Stephen Kearney Jason Hammer Crystal Robinson Rebecca Masse Nicholas Kleihege Marteus Holbrook Brandon Welshan Mitchell Rospierski Kevin Shufford II Tumen Tysrendorzhiev Georgina Houston Leona Riley Sandra Dombrowski Wardell Brown Timothy Burton Kaylee Schoenenberger Jennifer Bish Tucker Morse Dustin Mathews Aiden McAlvey William Milan Joshua Heaviland Sierra Kindy Joseph Bauer Giovani Phan Karen Hanchar Jordan Lewis Andres Cadena Sean Webster Abigail Ziembicki Julia Shannon Paul Hudak Jr. Zachary Davenport