LANSING — A 33-year-old man who was pulled over for a traffic stop Friday was found in possession more than 130 grams of cocaine, the Lansing Police Department said.

Lansing police stopped Ricardo Council III of Oak Lawn at 170th Street and Torrance Avenue. Police discovered that Council did not have a license, Detective Lt. Mike Hynek said. Upon further investigation, they found the surplus of cocaine in his vehicle, along with marijuana.

Council was charged with a possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony. He also faces misdemeanor charges for possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle and driving without a valid license.

Council’s bond was set at $10,000. Additional charges are pending, Hynek said.