Illinois man guilty of 2018 deadly arson in Hammond

The state played more videos of Gee and the SUV. A Hammond police officer with the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Task Force testified about Ronald Gee's cellphone location data.

Robin Gee testified Ronald Gee was upset with her the day before the fire, because it was his weekend to watch their children and she decided not to return to the home they shared in Chicago the night of April 13, 2018.

She had filed for divorce from Ronald Gee and was dating Poole's son Michael Young, she said.

Robin Gee said Ronald Gee threatened to take her children away from her and she said, "Over my dead body." Ronald Gee replied, "That can be arranged," she said.

In response to questions from defense attorney Kerry Connor, Ronald Gee testified he and his estranged wife had no agreements about who would watch the children, other than to "work around each other as much as possible" because "money was always a problem."

He admitted he had filed reports with Chicago police alleging Michael Young and Robin Gee had threatened him. He also said he called the Illinois Department of Family and Child Services to report himself because he discovered — in Robin Gee's absence — his kitchen was full of rat and mouse droppings.