Illinois man hits patrol car, Uber vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop, sheriff says

GARY — A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he rear-ended an Uber vehicle and hit a patrol car while fleeing a traffic stop near 44th Avenue and Grant Street, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said Wednesday.

An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. on a black SUV when the driver failed to stop for a traffic signal. His car was missing a license plate and working headlight, Martinez said.

The driver, Elijah Singleton, of South Holland, zoomed north on Grant Street, entering Interstate 94 westbound toward Chicago. Another officer joined the pursuit, and both cars chased Singleton's vehicle to the 115th Street exit, Martinez said, where Singleton rear-ended the Uber vehicle.

When officers attempted to perform a maneuver to stop Singleton's vehicle, they were hit twice by his SUV. Singleton and the passengers in his vehicle fled west toward South Doty Avenue, Martinez said.

Chicago police officers spotted Singleton in a marsh near the area and arrested him. Officers retrieved multiple firearm magazines and unopened packages of suspected marijuana from the SUV, Martinez said.

Martinez said Singleton could potentially be charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, refusing to identify himself and marijuana possession. He had a warrant out for his arrest in South Holland.

No one was injured during the pursuit, Martinez said.

"I would like to extend a special thanks to all of the officers involved in bringing this suspect to justice," Martinez said. "They exhibited a high level of cooperation and professionalism."

