HAMMOND — A federal judge has imprisoned an Illinois man for an embezzlement scheme that victimized area businesses.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio imposed a 27-month sentence Thursday on Wendell Burts, 25, of Crete.

Burts pleaded guilty last fall to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

A federal grand jury indicted Burts and his co-defendant, Oneida Herrera, 24, of Crown Point last year over allegations that they stole more than $190,000 from customers of First Merchants Bank in Lake County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Abizer Zanzi states in court papers that Burts recruited Herrera, a teller at the bank, to gain access to customer account and customer identification data, including Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, driver’s license numbers and recent account transaction details.

Burt targeted small businesses not enrolled in online banking because they wouldn’t receive immediate notification of suspicious transactions.

Burts called the customer’s service department and fooled some into enrolling the account in online banking but changed the contact information so that Burts could manipulate transactions.

He then transferred the customer’s money to other out-of-state co-conspirators, who then sent the money back to him as cash.

Burts and Herrera attempted to steal more than $480,000 from 11 accounts between November 2020 and June 2021, but they only succeeded in stealing $190,178 from two accounts before they were discovered and shut down.

The government arrested the pair last year on a conspiracy charge that carries a maximum penalty of 30 years' imprisonment.

They initially pleaded not guilty and were set to stand trial last October. However, they gave up their right to make the government prove the case against them, in return for leniency.

Burts pleaded guilty Oct. 6, Herrera on Nov. 18. She is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 22.