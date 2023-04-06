CROWN POINT — An Illinois man faces a slew of robbery-related charges for allegedly stealing almost $9,000 worth of jewelry from EZ Pawn Store in Merrillville.

Tyrone L. Jackson, 61, is facing the following charges: two counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury, two counts of robbery and two counts of restricting law enforcement. Charges were filed on Wednesday.

Charging documents allege that on Tuesday, Jackson went into EZ Pawn at 5466 Broadway and stole a tray of chains from the store’s manager, which were worth a total of $8,960.

He walked up to the woman and asked her how much the jewelry cost, but when she went to place it back into the display case, he yanked it out of her hand and ran away, according to court records.

The woman told police that she recognized Jackson from a previous theft at the pawn shop, court documents stated.

She called for help and a man working at the back of the store ran to the front and tried to subdue Jackson and, records show, the man told police that when Jackson fell to the ground he apologized and told them he’d return the jewelry.

The man told police that Jackson then began punching him and the men were physically fighting out front of the store until officers arrived, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police wrote in the affidavit that when they arrived Jackson originally ran away from them. Once police caught him, Jackson refused to remove his hands from underneath his body so they could detain him, court documents stated.

Jackson appeared in magistrate court for his first hearing on Thursday.