CROWN POINT — An Illinois man was charged on Tuesday in connection to a car that was allegedly stolen from an Enterprise Car Rentals.

Anthony Asare, 27, is facing two auto theft charges (one a level five felony and the other a level six felony) and one charge of resisting law enforcement.

Court records show that on Wednesday, Hobart police were following a Jeep Compass going westbound on I-80/94 near the Burr Street exits that had been reported stolen.

The Jeep briefly pulled over to the right shoulder before accelerating and swerving lanes in an apparent attempt to hit Hobart squad cars, according to charging documents.

Lake County officers joined Hobart police in the chase, records stated. The departments worked in tandem until the car continued past the Illinois state border, at which point Hobart police terminated their pursuit.

Lake County police continued to follow the Jeep as it zoomed westbound past the South Halsted Street exit on I-294, court records stated.

Charging documents show that the jeep continued swerving while officers attempted to direct it toward the outside shoulder, which caused a collision between an officer’s squad car grill guard and the jeep.

“The vehicle then lost control and traveled across all westbound lanes and stuck the far left median wall. After striking the median wall the jeep rolled once and came to rest upright,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Asare nor the woman who was in the car with him were injured in the accident, records stated.

Officers spoke to managers from Enterprise Car Rentals in Orland Park, Illinois, where the vehicle was reported stolen. Records show that a man — not Asare — rented the car on February 14 and it was reported stolen on March 30.

The man who rented the car said he did it for someone else and that he didn't have it anymore. He told the manager that Asare might have the car, according to court documents.

Asare was previously convicted of vehicle theft in Cook County, Illinois in 2017, according to court documents. He was being held without bail, as he was determined to be a flight risk, ahead of his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

