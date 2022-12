Illinois man sentenced for a federal gun violation

HAMMOND — An Illinois man whose repeated gun crimes have blighted his adult life can add a conviction to his record.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 21-month sentence Thursday on Lavell Joe, 34, of Evergreen Park, at his formal sentencing.

Joe has served 15 months in federal detention since that arrest.

Simon ordered that Joe should immediately transition to a halfway house, a minimum-security facility used to help the inmate transition back into freedom.

He then will be under court supervision for two years.

Joe pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He did so under an agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office to waive his right to a jury trial in return for a more lenient period of imprisonment; the statutory maximum is 10 years.

Court records say Joe crossed the Indiana-Illinois line Aug. 30, 2021, in a vehicle that he was suspected of having stolen.

Hammond police, equipped with license plate reading scanners that track cars that have been reported stolen to police, spotted it as Joe entered Hammond from Calumet City.

Police tracked it to a gasoline service station where Joe stopped. An officer arrested Joe inside the business, patted him down for weapons and found a fully loaded .357-caliber revolver tucked inside the waistband of Joe’s pants.

Police said Joe admitted being a felon who was not supposed to have a gun, but he said he needed it for work as a security guard and a bouncer.

He further stated that, since he was 17 years old, he had not spent a year out of jail, with convictions in Illinois of resisting police, unlawful possession of a firearm and violating his prison parole by committing a theft.

Valparaiso defense attorney Brian Custy argued in his memo to the court that Joe had a disadvantaged childhood, growing up in a high-crime neighborhood to parents who were drug addicts.

Court records indicate that Joe had been abusing heroin, cocaine and other recreational drugs since his teens and has had no treatment for substance abuse.