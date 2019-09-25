HAMMOND — An Illinois man accused of helping ambush federal ATF agents last year is prepared to plead guilty.
Federal court records state Bernard A. Graham, 26, of Calumet City, has signed an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s office and is scheduled to appear Monday morning before U.S. District Court Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen to formally change his plea and give up his right to be tried by a jury.
Graham has promised under the agreement to admit he fired a gun June 7, 2018, during a robbery of two undercover federal agents investigating illicit gun purchases in Gary’s Emerson neighborhood.
Graham’s guilty plea would avoid the prospect of his having to face a jury trial next month that could result in convictions carrying a sentence of life imprisonment.
Graham would plead guilty to charges of the armed assault and discharge of a firearm during a confrontation with federal undercover officers who fired back. The exchange left one of Graham’s partners dead and an ATF agent wounded.
The U.S. Attorney’s office charged Graham and Blake King, 20, of Chicago, last year with taking part in that violent crime.
King pleaded guilty last month under a similar plea deal. He is set to be sentenced Dec. 4.
Under the plea deal Graham recently signed, the U.S. Attorney’s office would recommend Graham receive the shortest prison sentence available under federal sentencing guidelines, as determined by the judge.
The agreement states Graham faces the mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years for armed violence.
Graham’s agreement, which became public recently, states he is prepared to tell a judge he participated in a robbery under the guise of selling firearms to men with whom he and his partners were in negotiations.
The men were agents of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducting an undercover sting operation last June of illicit gun trafficking.
Both Gary and the city of Chicago are annually wracked by deadly gun violence. Lake County has long been identified as a source of illicit guns in Chicago.
ATF agents used a confidential informant to arrange a meeting with a firearms source — via cellphone texts — to take place about noon June 7, 2018, at a home near Fifth Avenue and Kentucky Street, a blighted residential area northeast of Gary’s downtown.
Graham states he knew his partners, King and Raymon Truitt II, 28, of Lake County, intended to rob the agents at gunpoint and he fired a gun during the robbery and one of the undercover agents was wounded.
Graham has been in federal detention since surrendering four days after the robbery.
Truitt died June 7, 2018, in the shootout.
A fourth individual, Leondre Smith, 30, of Homewood, Illinois, is charged in Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point with attempting to arrange an illegal gun purchase that led to the shooting. He is pleading not guilty, is free on bond and no trial date has been set.