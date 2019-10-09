LANSING — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Tuesday on westbound Interstate 80.
Officers responded to the area near Torrence Avenue about 11:30 p.m. and spoke with the alleged victim, a 38-year-old man who didn't sustain any injuries. He also was sole occupant of his vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation," officials said. "Additional updates will be released as they become available."
Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Tips can be made anonymously.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as more information is made available.