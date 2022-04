Illinois State Police arrest suspect from Bishop Ford Freeway shooting

CHICAGO — Illinois State Police arrested a man for an early morning shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway on Chicago's South Side early last month.

The Illinois State Police's Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Kenron L. Wilson Matthews, a 21-year-old Chicago resident, on a class 1 felony charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm and a class A misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Illinois State Police troopers from the Chicago District investigated a shooting that took place on Interstate 94 northbound near 115th Street on the South Side at about 2 a.m. on March 8.

"The suspect and victim vehicles crashed into one another in the area of 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue, disabling the suspect vehicle," Illinois State Police said in a news release. "According to the victim and a witness, multiple suspects fled the scene on foot. Through the investigation, Kernon L. Wilson Matthews was identified as one of the suspects."

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office got a warrant on March 24 for Matthews on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and leaving the scene of an accident. He was taken into custody by Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation agents on Friday.

"The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office was contacted, and charges were approved for aggravated discharge of a firearm and leaving the scene of an accident," Illinois State Police said in a press release. "He was transported to Chicago Police Department 3rd District to await a bond hearing."

