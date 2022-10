Illinois State Police arrest suspect in April shooting on I-94

Lakenday Cartman Cartman faces a felony charge of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, according to the Cook County Stae's Attorney.

SOUTH HOLLAND — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with an April shooting stemming from a road rage incident, Illinois State Police announced Friday.

Lakenday Cartman, 30, of Sauk Village, allegedly shot at a male victim April 18 while both men were driving southbound on Interstate 94 near 159th Street. During the course of the investigation, the suspect's vehicle was recovered, and the suspect was identified, police said.

Agents located and arrested Cartman for his involvement in the incident. The Cook County state’s attorney’s office approved one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm against Cartman. Cartman’s bond was set by the court at $20,000 Thursday, police said.