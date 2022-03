Illinois teen arrested after chase, police say

HIGHLAND — An Illinois teen was in custody Tuesday after a pursuit from Porter County, police said.

Indiana State Police began following a silver passenger car at around the 24-mile marker on Interstate 80/94 in Porter County at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Officers lost sight of the car at the truck stops on Burr Street in Gary, but the sheriff's department Aviation Unit was able to keep the suspect in view and relay his position to officers on the ground, he said.

The suspect got back on I-80/94 before exiting again at Cline Avenue. Gary and Lake County officers intercepted the vehicle, which became disabled at Cline Avenue and Ridge Road, Martinez said.

The driver fled on foot, pursued by sheriff's department officers, who arrested him behind Peoples Bank at 3927 Ridge Road, Highland. Officers saw the suspect, a 17-year-old male from Momence, Illinois, throw a handgun, which was recovered and found to be loaded, he said.

"I am extremely proud of the work of all the police officers involved in bringing this suspect to justice," Martinez said. "The technology and proficiency of our Aviation Unit was a key factor in this arrest. Having the right tools for our officers has proved to be extremely effective in cases like this one."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.