Illinois trooper struck, injured by accused drunken driver marks seventh this year, police say

CHICAGO — An Illinois State Police sergeant was treated and released from a local hospital after his squad car was struck by an accused drunken driver, who also was treated and since has been charged in connection with the crash, police said.

Phillip Mckenzie, 61, of Chicago, struck the sergeant's car late Thursday on Interstate 94 at East 75th Street when he was driving intoxicated and failed to move over for the stopped emergency vehicle, State Police allege.

State troopers responded to investigate the crash at 5:36 p.m. after learning two vehicles had collided in the area.

The sergeant was inside his squad car with emergency lights activated when Mckenzie, traveling on the ramp from I-94 to 75th Street in a silver Honda, veered right off the highway and struck the right driver's side of the sergeant's car, police said.

Both the sergeant and Mckenzie were transported to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening. A female passenger in the Honda with Mckenzie was uninjured, police said.